Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $73,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $491.98. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

