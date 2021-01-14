Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after buying an additional 1,576,465 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.46. 275,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. The company has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

