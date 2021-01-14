Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 4.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $372,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.26. 5,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,473. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.42.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

