Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $147.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,876. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $152.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

