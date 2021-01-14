Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 37,590 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,590 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $106,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,833. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

