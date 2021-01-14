Vigilare Wealth Management Has $320,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $798.95. 9,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $782.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

