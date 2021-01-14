Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,556,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,535,726 shares of company stock valued at $162,239,530.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. 411,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,932. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

