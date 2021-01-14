Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

