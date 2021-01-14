Vigilare Wealth Management Has $346,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.63. 84,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

