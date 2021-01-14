Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 30,900 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PAVmed by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAVM. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PAVM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 23,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

