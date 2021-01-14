Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

