OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 8,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

