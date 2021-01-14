Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 20,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31,583.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

