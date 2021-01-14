Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.
Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 20,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31,583.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
