Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 16,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.