Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 68,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 172.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

