Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

ANET stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.32. 16,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.05. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $316.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,987,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

