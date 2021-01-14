Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 149 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 46.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.59. 38,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average is $213.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

