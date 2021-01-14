Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 53 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $724.61. 6,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $727.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.52.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

