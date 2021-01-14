SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

