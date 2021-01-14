Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Shares of MA traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

