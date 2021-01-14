Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.32. 380,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,477. The company has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,584,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.