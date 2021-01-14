Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.
OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.32. 380,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,477. The company has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
