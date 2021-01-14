Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $$25.34 on Thursday. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

