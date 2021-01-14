Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,506,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.29.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,742.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,609.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

