Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,968,000.

LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 7,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

