Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,742.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,609.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

