ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stake Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $783,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 183,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

