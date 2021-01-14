Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Syscoin has a market cap of $48.48 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 375.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,405,604 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

