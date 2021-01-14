Qcash Hits Market Cap of $71.38 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.38 million and $801.50 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032004 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00059306 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00227052 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,296.86 or 0.84238094 BTC.
Qcash Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
