Nexus Market Cap Tops $21.36 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and $105,360.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,448,392 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

