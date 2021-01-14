Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $290.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $253.80 and last traded at $251.80, with a volume of 252435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.94.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

