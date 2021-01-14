$0.57 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.52. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,919 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Invesco by 557.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

