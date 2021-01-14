Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

