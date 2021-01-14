Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

