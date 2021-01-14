Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 146,134 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,726. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.