Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

AAPL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.41. 2,081,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,463,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

