Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 516,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 408,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 94,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
