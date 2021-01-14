Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 516,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 408,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 94,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.