Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.