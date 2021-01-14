Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
IFNNY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
