Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.