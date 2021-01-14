Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FCREY stock remained flat at $$8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

