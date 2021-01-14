Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of FCREY stock remained flat at $$8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
About Fletcher Building
