JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

JSR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. JSR has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

