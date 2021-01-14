John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZTLF remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. John Menzies has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.47.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

