Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson plc (PSON.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

Shares of LON PSON traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 677 ($8.85). 526,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 710 ($9.28). The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 586.17.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

