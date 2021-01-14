Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $503,176,000 after acquiring an additional 556,192 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 6,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

