iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,214. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $409.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.14 and its 200-day moving average is $348.39.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.