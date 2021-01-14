Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,398,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,137,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

