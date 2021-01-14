Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $32,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $213.38. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $222.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

