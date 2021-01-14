Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock traded up $45.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,440.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,357.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,259.72. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

