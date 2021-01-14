Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,073,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $626.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $651.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.