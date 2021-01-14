Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,073,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $626.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $651.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
