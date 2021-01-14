Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 638,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,837,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.