Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $44.50 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.43. 114,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.