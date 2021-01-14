Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NVS traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,746. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

